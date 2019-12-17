Colleen R. Spurlock

Colleen R. Spurlock, age 60, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Spurlock; daughter, Jessica (Doug) Watson; mother, Joyce Hedges; sister, Marla J. Botsko; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Preceded in death by her son Adam Spurlock and step father Frank C. Hedges.

Colleen loved to play bunco and she was known to be very crafty. She was also anxiously awaiting the arrival of her unborn grand-daughter Avery Watson. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St. Merrillville, IN). Eulogy service at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment Calumet Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.hospicecalumet.org. For further information please call 219-736-5840