Colleen Small (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Always a smile and a good-natured, caring cousin. Always..."
    - Jeff Hamilton
  • "Colleen was a fun , warm and generous person. She will be..."
    - Susan Reynolds
  • "May we all learn your values and beliefs. You were a..."
    - Tom Delph
  • "Rip colleen thanks for being a good sister in law love..."
    - Sandy Delph
  • "We will always remember working with Colleen and Tom for..."
    - Tom & Rosemary Ryan
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Vigil
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
1 E. Wilhelm St.
Schererville, IN
Obituary
Colleen Small

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Colleen Joann Small, nee Delph, age 71, late of Cedar Lake, IN, formerly of Park Forest, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Small. Loving mother of Sarah (Mike) Poncin, and Mike (Jodi) Small. Proud grandma of Colin Small, Rory Small, and Katie Poncin. Best sister of Nancy A. Lawyer, Harold E. Delph II, and the late James S. Delph. Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Joann Delph.

Visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a vigil service to be held at 6:00 p.m. Prayer service Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, to St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1 E. Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN, for a Mass of Catholic Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Marty Dobrzynski officiating. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial contributions to the Foundation for Woman's Cancer (230 W. Monroe St. Suite 710 Chicago, IL 60606) or St. Michael the Archangel Church, greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in The Times on July 7, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
