MERRILLVILLE, IN - Connie Armenta Gonzales, age 67 of Merrillville, passed away on August 22, 2019.

She was born March 25, 1952 in Gary, IN to the late Reyes and Juanita Armenta Gonzales. Connie was a secretary for 36 years and retired from Gary AreaCareer Center of the Gary schools. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1971.

She is survived by her dear brother, Anthony W. (Gladys) Cornejo, Jr.; three nephews and two nieces, and several very close friends.

