Connie Berber

In Loving Memory of Connie Berber, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother on her 3rd Anniversary in Heaven

I am writing you this letter to you up above to tell you how much I miss you with all of my heart and love. I do not know why you had to go, It just wasn't fair, I am left with this sorrow, sometimes too much to despair. It is hard to not touch you, It is hard to not see you.. I wish so much to hear your voice.. JUST ONE MORE TIME. I hear you whisper inside my thoughts, I feel you around me.. I know you live on, through those lives you have touched. Always remembered, Always loved, From your loved ones you watch over from your world up above.

Your Loving Husband and Family.