Connie Berber

In Loving Memory of Connie Berber, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother on her 4th Anniversary in Heaven

I cried when you passed away, I still cry today. Although I loved you dearly I couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, I laid you down to rest. God broke my heart to prove that he only takes the best. So the family and I are sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings, Be careful when you open it - it's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs To say how much we miss you and to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain until we meet again.

Your Loving Husband and Family.