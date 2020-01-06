Connie Mae Knobloch

VALPARAISO, IN - Connie Mae Knobloch, 72 of Valparaiso, passed into eternity Friday, January 3, 2020, at the VNA Hospice Center after a 22 year journey with cancer. She was born January 17, 1947 in Rock Rapids, IA to Nathan "Bud" and Irene (Merkel) Knobloch. Connie lived with her parents and five siblings on the family farm in rural Alvord, IA, attending the Logan #6 country school and graduating from West Lyon High in 1965. Connie worked as a school secretary at Lester Junior High School for two years before moving to Plymouth, IN to work for her Aunt Aline Merkel as a receptionist at the Merkel Chiropractic Center. When Dr. Merkel retired in 1980, Connie moved to LaCrosse and began to work for Morton Buildings, where she remained employed until her retirement 30 years later in 2011.

At the age of 16, Connie turned her life to the Lord. She was baptized in the Lester, IA Apostolic Christian Church on November 12, 1963. Her LaCrosse Apostolic Church family was very dear to her.

Connie was taught to crochet by her mother and took pleasure in making baby blankets with matching hats for Porter Regional Hospital. She also spent her time crocheting mats for the homeless to sleep on. She had an interest in genealogy and carefully compiled the Jake and Lydia Knobloch Family book. Connie loved children and would often babysit for friends. Her nieces and nephews enjoyed listening to cassette tapes she made for them of her reading stories, especially when she'd use their names in place of the character's names in the books.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Kathryn J. Knobloch of Sioux Falls, SD; four brothers: Kelvin (Marion) Knobloch of Niantic, IL, Thomas (Jeri) Knobloch of Madison, KS, Levi Knobloch of Redwood Falls, MN, and Denis (Jackie) Knobloch of Weslaco, TX; eleven nephews, two nieces, twelve great nieces and nephews; and one great-great nephew. She will be remembered by her aunts and uncle, cousins, other family, and many close friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Kosanke Funeral Home 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at the Apostolic Christian Church of LaCrosse 119 Vermont St., LaCrosse. Burial will take place the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Lester, IA on Friday, January 10th at 10:00 AM. Family will receive friends at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Lester, IA from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, January 9th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the , Apostolic Christian Church of LaCrosse, VNA Hospice of NWI, or .