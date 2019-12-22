Connie Marie Spoljoric

GARY, IN - Connie Marie Spoljoric, 82, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Robin (Dan Vickery) Spoljoric, Michelle (Bob) Tichy, beloved grandson: Blake Tichy, two brothers: Peter (Debbie) Spoljoric, Larry (Gayle) Spoljoric and numerous additional loving family and friends. Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Miller Spoljoric in 2012.

Friends will be invited to visit with the family on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana, 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery.

Connie was a member of the Eastern Star, ladies auxiliary of the VFW. She loved to cook for others, nobody ever left hungry. In lieu of flowers donations to Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, 6100 Melton Rd, Gary, IN 46403, in honor of Connie would be appreciated.

