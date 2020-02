Constance I. Ard-Ray

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Constance I. Ard-Ray, 75, of East Chicago, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Mission of Jesus Christ, 3924 Kennedy Ave., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Willie Johnson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.

DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.