Constance J. "Connie" Rivera
Constance "Connie" J. Rivera

HOBART, IN - Constance "Connie" J. Rivera, 85, of Hobart, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, August 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her children: Karen Breezley, Eileen (Terry) Thompson, Bruce (Paula) Rivera, Lorrie Dammarell, Michael Rivera and; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan "Bud" and Sylvia Bess; infant brother, Harold; husband, Joe; son, Kenneth Rivera; and two grandchildren.

Connie, in addition to raising six children, was a former retail sales manager for various companies in the Merrillville area and was also a realtor in Hobart for a number of years.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Friday August 21 from 10:00-11:00, Concluding with Memorial Services at 11:00AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. Flowers accepted, or, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

www.sheetsfuneral.com



Published in The Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
