Constance "Connie" J. Rivera

HOBART, IN - Constance "Connie" J. Rivera, 85, of Hobart, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, August 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her children: Karen Breezley, Eileen (Terry) Thompson, Bruce (Paula) Rivera, Lorrie Dammarell, Michael Rivera and; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan "Bud" and Sylvia Bess; infant brother, Harold; husband, Joe; son, Kenneth Rivera; and two grandchildren.

Connie, in addition to raising six children, was a former retail sales manager for various companies in the Merrillville area and was also a realtor in Hobart for a number of years.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Friday August 21 from 10:00-11:00, Concluding with Memorial Services at 11:00AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. Flowers accepted, or, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

