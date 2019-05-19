Constance "Connie" Stroumbakis (nee Chritakis)

MERRILLVILLE, IN -Constance "Connie" Stroumbakis (nee Chritakis), age 72, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Connie is survived by her brother-in-law, George Kostides (the late Mary); numerous nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews and godchildren in Indiana, Florida and New Mexico. For the past year, her nieces Faye (Russell) Sessions and Eva (Dr. John G) Kostides took care of her and never left her side. Special friends, Eleni Kyriakopoulos and Millie Allen, were also intricately involved with her care. Our deep gratitude is extended to Dr. Ashard Malik, Sherri and Dr. Preeti Gurnani, Sekena Holloway along with the nursing staff at Spring Mill Health Center and Lisa Chiaro from Harbor Light Hospice of Crown Point. Connie is now re-joined with her parents: Peter and Efthalia Christakis and sisters: Despina (Bill) Demetrakis, Mary Kostides and Joann (Jim) Georgeon in heaven.

Connie was a lifelong member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She retired from the Lake County Government Center. Connie was past Vice-President of the Agia Markella – Kanaris Chion Society and of the Philoptochos Society, serving as Assistant Treasurer. Her greatest love and joy was cooking and baking for friends and her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ss. Constantine & Helen Helping Hand Fund or Philoptochos Society, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Sign Connie's guestbook and/or view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. – (219) 663-2500