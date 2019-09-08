Consuelo "Connie" Abila

HOBART, IN - Consuelo "Connie" Abila, age 85 of Hobart, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. Connie was born on June 28, 1934 in Gary, IN to the late Jose' Angel and Dolorez Montoya. She married Carlos "Charlie" who survives. Connie was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company and a sales clerk with JC Penney. She was a member of Isaac Walton League, Red Hat Club, Hobart Elks and a devoted member of Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Connie is survived by her husband, Carlos "Charlie" of Hobart; three daughters: Deborah (David) Husek of Hobart, Lisa (Kurt) Crizer of LaPorte and Laurie (Jeffrey) Edmond of Valparaiso; 12 grandchildren: David Frank Husek II, Joseph Husek, Stephanie Husek, Erin Crofton, Caleb Crizer, Jessica Caldwell, Joshua Edmond, Lauren Edmond, Natalie Abila, Ashley Abila, Rachel Abila and Allison Abila; six great grandchildren, Zoe Crofton, Ciera Crofton, Vivian Crizer, Mia Caldwell, Jacob Caldwell and Michael Caldwell; sister, Maria Lopez and daughter-in-law, Michelle Abila. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, Francisco, Manuel and Frank Abila, brother Raymond Montoya and grandson Stephen Husek.

A Funeral Service for Connie will be held, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Kelly Street, Hobart, IN 46342 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Charles R. Strietelmeier officiating. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. also at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church. Rees Funeral Home assisted "Connie's" family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.