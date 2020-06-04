Cora (Vermeulen) Gonlag
1932 - 2020
Cora Gonlag (nee Vermeulen) CROWN POINT, IN - Cora Gonlag (nee Vermeulen) 88, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in South Holland, IL on February 29, 1932. Cora is survived by: children Mark Gonlag and Audrey (Carl) Persinger, grandchildren Lindsey (Brian) Jonaitis, Jared Persinger, Caitlin (Joe) Sanchez, Alicia (Zach) Kekelik, and Halie Gonlag, great-grandchildren Laney, Lyla, and Cade Jonaitis, Leo, Simon, and Will Kekelik, and Clark Sanchez, and sister-in-law Pearl Vermeulen. She was preceded in death by: husband Herman Gonlag, and brother Dan Vermeulen. Cora worked at Root Lumber in Crown Point, IN. She was a long time member of St. John's United Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crossword puzzles, and reading. Private family service. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.


Published in The Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
