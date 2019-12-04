Cora Mae Koons (nee Row)

DeMOTTE,IN/CALUMET CITY, IL - Cora Mae Koons age 91, went to her heavenly home on December 1, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family.

Cora was born in Ringwood, Oklahoma on May 17, 1928, to the late Charles and Edna (nee Wallace) Row. On May 24, 1947, she married the love of her life and best friend, James D. Koons, who preceded her in death in 2018.

Cora was a kind, sweet, and gentle woman. Her home was warm, comfortable, and welcoming yet always immaculate. She took great pride in her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids, and loved making their favorite foods like popcorn balls and peanut butter balls. For many years, Cora did needlework, stitching several heirloom pieces for her daughters and grandkids. The daughter of a minister, Cora had a deep and abiding faith in God and in her heavenly home. She always had a hymn in her head, humming while she worked or while in the car.

Cora was preceded in death by her sisters, Harriet, Viola, and Mary and brothers, Charles and George. She is survived by daughters, Janet (David) Neil and Marilyn (Eddie) Sutliff; grandchildren, Jason (Andrea) Neil, Alan (Kristi) Sutliff, Serena (Richard) Ard, and James (Tracy) Neil; great-grandchildren, Esther, Hosanna, Malachi, and Enoch Neil, Samuel and Christian Sutliff, and Madeline and Mackenzie Neil; "adopted" grandchildren, Jonathan, David, Amanda, and Daniel Bykerk; sister-in-law, Betty (Koons) Kempf; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Cora's two special caregivers for their support and companionship over the past year.

Visitation will be held at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Rodney Tolleson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso IN 46383. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.