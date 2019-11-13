Corey M. Rutkowski

GRIFFITH, IN - Corey M. Rutkowski age 29 of Griffith passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019. Corey attended Griffith High School. He was a very kindhearted and caring person with a great sense of humor. He loved to write music and make songs. Corey loved talking about cars with his dad and joking around with his mom. Corey had a love for animals and kids, he had a genuine and contagious smile that brightened the room when he walked in.

He is survived by his parents Michael and Nancy Rutkowski, grandmother; JoEllen (Ray) Blankenbeckler, aunts; Linda Hart and Michelle Hart, cousins; Marsha Hart, Sam (Kerri) Hart, second cousins; Zackery Hart, Mercedes Hart, Tessa Hart, and Ben Hart, beloved dogs; Daisy, Abbey, and Kailey, and by his extended family.Corey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Harry and Irene Dunmire, paternal grandfather Robert Rutkowski, and by his cousin Brandon Hart.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Pastor Jimmy Lopez officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.Corey will be greatly missed by all who knew him.For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com .