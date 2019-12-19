Cori L. Burke

HOBART, IN - Cori L. Burke, age 40, of Hobart passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Cori was born January 10, 1979 in East Chicago, Indiana to Arthur Lawson and Cindy Kirk. Cori was a loving daughter, mother and wife. Her family was her life.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Burke of Hobart; three children: Dakota, Joseph and EvieLee, all at home; her mother, Cindy of Hammond; three brothers: Arthur, Patrick (Paige) of Missouri and Thomas of Merrillville; her sister Jenna (Fiancee Tyler) of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Arthur and son Hunter.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be shared with the NICK Foundation at www.nwicancerkids.org.

A Memorial Mass will begin with 9:30 a.m. prayers Saturday December 21, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 and process to St. Bridget Catholic Church 107 Main Street Hobart, IN at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Benjamin Ross will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois.

