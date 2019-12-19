Cori L. Burke (1979 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My prayers are with you and your children Mike. May God be..."
    - Marsha Wachowski
  •  
    - Melanie Maicki
  • "She was my sister I just found her about 6 months ago and I..."
    - Jenna
  • "I sorry about your loss cori was very nice lady I her and..."
    - Janice Taylor
  • "Going to miss you so much neighbor lady, I will never meet..."
    - Jennifer Mack
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-2109
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
107 Main Street
Hobart, IN
Obituary
Cori L. Burke

HOBART, IN - Cori L. Burke, age 40, of Hobart passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Cori was born January 10, 1979 in East Chicago, Indiana to Arthur Lawson and Cindy Kirk. Cori was a loving daughter, mother and wife. Her family was her life.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Burke of Hobart; three children: Dakota, Joseph and EvieLee, all at home; her mother, Cindy of Hammond; three brothers: Arthur, Patrick (Paige) of Missouri and Thomas of Merrillville; her sister Jenna (Fiancee Tyler) of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Arthur and son Hunter.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be shared with the NICK Foundation at www.nwicancerkids.org.

A Memorial Mass will begin with 9:30 a.m. prayers Saturday December 21, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 and process to St. Bridget Catholic Church 107 Main Street Hobart, IN at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Benjamin Ross will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois. Online condolences may be submitted at

Published in The Times on Dec. 19, 2019
