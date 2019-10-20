Corky (Cornelia) Eden

MUNSTER, IN - Corky (Cornelia) Eden (nee Oprish), age 94, of Munster, IN (formerly of Hobart, IN) passed away Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019. Corky is survived by her daughters: Kim (Late John) Prince of Hobart and Betty (Herb) Rueth of Munster; and her son: Bruce (Kathy) Eden of DeMotte. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Eden; parents: John and Anna Oprish; sister: Lenore Johnson; and brothers: John and Daniel Oprish. Corky was known and loved by many. Her life, her legacy will live on alongside her determined spirit, courage, and love for others.

There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please visit www.burnskish.com.