Cornelia A. "Connie" Beres
1945 - 2020
Cornelia A. "Connie" Beres MERRILLVILLE, IN - Cornelia A. "Connie" Beres, age 74, of Merrillville, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1945 in Gary, IN to the late Daniel and Victoria Beres. She was a 1963 graduate of Hobart High School. Connie worked for 15 years in label control at the Indiana Botanical Gardens. She was an avid Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks fan. She is survived by her brother, Daniel Beres; five nieces and nephews; and many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Victoria Beres; and brother, David Beres. Per Connie's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements were entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on May 3, 2020.
