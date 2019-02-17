Cosimo J. Traficante

Cosimo J. Traficante

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Cosimo J. Traficante, 84, of Schererville, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Irma, of 64 years; two devoted children, his daughter Josie, and his son Joe (Laura) Traficante; eight adoring grandchildren, Cosmo Kasey, Anthony, Adrianna, Brianna and Gabriella Traficante, and Kenny Donzel, and David Rosa, and a special Godchild, Salvo Muffoletto. He was preceded in death by his brother, Angelo Traficante. Cosimo was a loving family man, and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren, and was a lover of birds. He was a member of St. Michael Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Nashville, TN. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com


Published in The Times on Feb. 17, 2019
