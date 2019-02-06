Coy Dean "Lillian" Cashen

HAMMOND, IN - Coy Dean "Lillian" Cashen, 85, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving sons, Robert (Christine) of Crown Point, Dennis (Marcie) of Encinitas, CA, and David (Lisa) of Gilbert AZ; eleven grandchildren, Emma, Eric, Alyse, Ashley, Matthew, Jessica, Andrew, Mackenzie, Ian, Melissa, Cameron; eight great grandchildren; one brother, one sister and additional loving family and friends. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Richard M., sons James Anthony "Tony", Roger "Dale" and Richard Marvin III "Rick".

Friends will be invited to visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Wednesday, February 6, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana, 46322. A Funeral will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 10:00 AM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, interment Calumet Park Cemetery.Lillian was a long time member of St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the William J. Riley Residence in Lillian's honor would be appreciated.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800, or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.