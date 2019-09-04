Craig T. Hofmann

MUNSTER, IN - Craig T. Hofmann, age 74 of Munster, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife: Jan (nee Tidmarsh); two sons: Michael (Margie) and Ken (Shaunna); three grandchildren: Annabelle, Ty, and Nolan Hofmann; and sister: Barb (Dave) Ladner. Craig was preceded in death by his parents: Ed and Edith (nee Ely) Hofmann; and his faithful companion: Max.

Friends are invited to visit with Craig's family on Thursday, September 5 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Craig's name to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321.

Craig honorably served our country in the U.S. Marine Corp and he was a member of the American Legion Post 330 in Calumet City. www.schroederlauer.com