Cristina H. Hernandez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Cristina H. Hernandez, age 74, of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St Catherine Hospital. Survived by loving daughter, Maria A. Pena; sons: Javier Galvan and Raul A. Davila; many brothers, one sister, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by her parents, Jose and Manuela Hernandez; granddaughter, Amanda Crystal Malave.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm Street, East Chicago with Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Ray Helfen officiating.

Cremation will follow. Burial services at Ridgelawn Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Cristina was a retired steelworker of Inland Steel Co. with 22 years of service and member of USW Union Local 1010. Along with family she enjoyed all of her loving and devoted pets: late Lobito and Coqui, and Lexi; Kazoo, Newman and Chiquita. She will always be remembered for her strength, tough love, and her kindness and willingness to help others. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.