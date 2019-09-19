Cruz Rodriguez

THORNTON, IL - Cruz Rodriguez, late of Thornton, IL, age 79, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Pearl Rodriguez, nee Philpott. Loving father of Michael (Rochelle), Melissa Rodriguez, and Jennifer (Chris) Reinbold. Caring grandfather of Madison, Jeffrey, Megan, and Daniel. Great grandfather of Kai, Kenzley, Jade, and Cain. Caring brother of many brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may visit from 12:30 p.m. until the Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. John Roman Catholic Church 301 S. Cottage-Grove Ave., Glenwood, IL 60425. Arrangements by SMITS, DeYOUNG, VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. www.smitsfh.com