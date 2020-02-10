Crystal L. Chase

HIGHLAND, IN - Crystal L. Chase, age 65 of Highland, passed away suddenly on Thursday February 6, 2020. She is survived by her life partner, Fred Salmon; mother, Dorothy Price; brother, Mickel Fattig; Fred's children: Marsha (Jason) Young and Mike (Tina Wicks) Salmon; grandchildren: Gavin and Alyssa; several nieces, nephews, loved ones, and by her beloved dogs Lexie and Lucy. Crystal was preceded in death by her brother, Steven.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Crystal was employed by Hampton In Highland Apartments as their bookkeeper. Crystal enjoyed gardening and decorating her home for the holidays throughout the year. She loved watching "Da Bears" and Ohio State Buckeyes. She was the BEST. Memorials may be given to a pet rescue of your choice.

