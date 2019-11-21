Curtis Alan Garvey (1952 - 2019)
  • "Julie, unfortantly Ii didn't get to meet Curtis but you and..."
    - Yvonne Walls
  • "May God Bless and keep you in your time of sorrow."
    - Betty Sturden
  • "Our sincere condolences, Sending prayers and blessings to..."
    - Bruce Zuchowski & Family
  • "You are in our thoughts and prayers"
    - Lois & Larry Mayer
  • "I know Curt suffered a very long time and Julie persevered..."
    - Ted Kaldahl
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Curtis Alan Garvey

HEBRON, IN - Curtis Alan Garvey, age 67, of Hebron, IN, passed away in his home surrounded by family, on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Curtis is survived by his wife of 40 years: Julie (Hough) Garvey; son: Michael (Terra) Garvey; daughter: Katie (Sean) Lindley; grandchildren: Ean Lindley, Miles Lindley, Reid Garvey, Clark Garvey and Neil Garvey; mother: Ingrid Garvey; and brother: Steve (Sandy) Garvey; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father: Eugene Garvey. Curtis was a Navy Veteran serving from 1971-1977. He was a retired meat-cutter for Strack & Van Til and a member of Union Local #1546. Curtis enjoyed playing guitar, woodcarving and Chicago Blackhawks hockey.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Joe Mollet officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Dunes Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Dunes Hospice.


Published in The Times on Nov. 21, 2019
