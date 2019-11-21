Curtis Alan Garvey

HEBRON, IN - Curtis Alan Garvey, age 67, of Hebron, IN, passed away in his home surrounded by family, on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Curtis is survived by his wife of 40 years: Julie (Hough) Garvey; son: Michael (Terra) Garvey; daughter: Katie (Sean) Lindley; grandchildren: Ean Lindley, Miles Lindley, Reid Garvey, Clark Garvey and Neil Garvey; mother: Ingrid Garvey; and brother: Steve (Sandy) Garvey; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father: Eugene Garvey. Curtis was a Navy Veteran serving from 1971-1977. He was a retired meat-cutter for Strack & Van Til and a member of Union Local #1546. Curtis enjoyed playing guitar, woodcarving and Chicago Blackhawks hockey.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Joe Mollet officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Dunes Hospice.

To view and/or sign Curtis's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.