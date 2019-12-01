Curtis C. Mathews "Dirty Curty"

HAMMOND, IN - Curtis C. Mathews "Dirty Curty", age 48, of Hammond and formerly a long time Lake Station resident, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Curtis was born January 9, 1971 in Hammond. Curtis will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, son, brother,uncle and friend. He was a great story teller and had a laugh that brought a smile to everyone's face. He loved spending time with his family and playing Runescape and World of Warcraft. His favorite thing to do was to wrench in the garage, he was probably the only person able to change out a transmission in twenty-five minutes.

He is survived by his fiancee, Teresa Bulger; parents, Glen and Annette Mathews; two children: Curtis Mathews, Jr. and Allyssa Thompson; two grandchildren: Addyson and Colton; one brother, Brent Mathews; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Steven Mathews.

In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to Curt's family. A visitation for Curtis will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, Brady Chapel, 3781 Central Ave. Lake Station, IN 46405 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.