Curtis L. Wilburn "Cool Curt"

HOBART, IN - Curtis L. Wilburn "Cool Curt", age 69 of Hobart, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at home.

Survivors: one brother, James Wilburn, Sr.; seven sisters, Henrietta Snellings, Ruthie Mathews, Augustine Jackson, Eva Wilburn, Debra Wilburn, Emma (George) Hall, Mattie (Erik) Randolph; fiancee, Roshelle Tucker; two devoted great nephews, Kavohn and Kendall Meadows and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar Wilburn Sr. and Atleaner Wilburn; three brothers, Donald Wilburn, Sr., Robert Wilburn and Oscar Wilburn, Jr.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago from 5:00-7:00 PM. Mr. Wilburn was retired from LTV Steel and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Services will conclude at the funeral home and private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Wilburn family during thcir time of loss.