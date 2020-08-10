Cynthia A. Thoreson

CHESTERTON, IN - Cynthia A. Thoreson, 62 of Chesterton, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born August 7, 1958 in Valparaiso to Robert and Joyce (Meltz) Blakely. Cynthia graduated from Chesterton High School and retired as a housekeeper from Pines Village in Valparaiso.

Cynthia is survived by her mother, Joyce Blakely; son, Martin W. (Gloria) Healy IV; grandchildren: Brooke, Madison, and Martina; and brothers: Tod (Karen) Blakely, Gregory (Joy) Blakely, Timothy Blakely, and Scott Blakely. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; daughter, Nicole Marie Healy; and husband, Ronald Thoreson, Sr..

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Following cremation, a burial of ashes will take place at Chesterton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Porter County Animal Shelter.