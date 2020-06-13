Cynthia Ann Gospodarek

HOBART, IN - Cynthia Ann Gospodarek, age 62, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Portage. She was born in Gary, IN on July 25, 1957. She was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart. Cindy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 207 in Glen Park. She was an active participant in supporting St. Jude's Children Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and photography.

Cynthia is survived by her mother, Lorraine Gospodarek of Hobart; sister, Karen Melnick of Hobart; aunt, Eleanor Evans of New Chicago; special cousin, Johnny Evans of Miller Beach; and numerous other cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Gospodarek.

A funeral service for Cindy will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 with Monsignor John Siekierski officiating at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Friends and family may gather on Monday prior to the service from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.