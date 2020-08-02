Cynthia Ann Mustafa Harvoth

LAS VEGAS, NV -

Cynthia Ann Mustafa Harvoth, age 88 of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Gary (Miller) Indiana passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Born to Carl and Lucille Bavido of Gary, Indiana, sister to the late Sam Bavido of Mundelein, Illinois; Phillip Bavido of Jacksonville, FL; Carl Bavido of San Antonio, Texas. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Mustafa with whom she shared 41 years of marriage. Loving mother to Joseph (Sharon) Mustafa of Crown Point, Indiana; Pamela (John) Wojciechowski of Clayton, California; Michael (Jeanette) Mustafa of Santa, Ana, California. Dear Grandmother "Nana" to Vanessa (Isaac) Sisemore of Clayton, California; Joseph (Amy) Mustafa of Fishers Indiana; Jennifer (Bradley) Myers of Crown Point, Indiana; Eric (Katie) Wojciechowski of Carlsbad, California; Anthony (Erica) Mustafa of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Matthew Mustafa and Megan Mustafa, both of Yorba Linda, California; Great-Grandmother to Simon Myers; Mckenzie Sisemore; Lily and Joey Mustafa; Kailee Wojciechowski and Jack Mustafa.

Cynthia was a hairdresser for many years running her business out of her home while raising her family and worked at the Assessor's office in the City of Gary for 15 years. She made many dear friends, affectionately known as "The Miller Mafia" treasuring years and years of happy memories. She will be missed by everyone lucky enough to have known her.

In 1998 she met and married the 2nd love of her life, William "Bill" Harvoth. She and Bill moved to Las Vegas, NV where they shared 22 years of marriage and happiness in their retirement. Cynthia's family is forever grateful for the loving care Bill showed to our Mom in her final years.

Special thanks to the staff of As Time Goes By for their excellent care and compassion and support they extend to the families of the residents they care for.

Due to the current health restrictions Private Funeral Services were arranged with a memorial service to be planned in the future. Donations may be made in memory of Cynthia to: As Time Goes By 4125 North Butler Street, Las Vegas, NV 89129 or The Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 – 1-800-272-3900 –

www.alz.org/donations