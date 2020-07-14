1/1
Cynthia C. (Werner) Moats
1942 - 2020
Cynthia C. Moats (nee Werner)

CHESTERTON, IN - Cynthia C. (nee Werner) Moats, age 77 passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1942 in Hammond, IN to the late Todd and Genevieve (nee Kozel) Werner. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by three sons, Gregory Moats of Port Townsend, WA, Todd (Judy) Moats of Westmont, IL, and Kevin (Anita) Moats of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Monica (James) Wolfe of Kingsport, TN; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine (Mike) Jacko of Chesterton, and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Moats and son, Robert Moats, Jr.

In lieu of flowers donation to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278 would be appreciated.

Masks will be required for all attendees and social distancing practices are encouraged.

Funeral services are Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Cremation will follow, with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will also be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. www.reesfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
JUL
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

6 entries
July 13, 2020
Cynthi, I still remember our walks down Wabash Ave. to the tiny Ma&Pa grocery store - the target was those penny pretzel sticks we all turned into "cigars"! Every time I eat one now, I think of the good ole' days! Your birthday was Halloween! What a great day for a party! The Wabash neighbors were sooooo generous! I ate myself sick in the car going back to Chicago! You did have a great run in life at times. You took some trips that were terrific. You had many more hard times in life - but now it will be great in heaven! Have them give you a set of wings that will allow for all the trips you can handle with Bob, Bobby, Michael, your mom and dad and my mother. Just don't let your Aunt Gladys map out the trip. Remember she did get lost on the way to her own grave!

Love Always, Jim, your Cuz
JAMES FLOOD
Family
July 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. she was a very kind and happy lady. She is free of her ailments and with her love again! God Bless.
Karen Lowery
Friend
July 12, 2020
Not only was Cynthia my Godmother but also a very special friend, family I say. She was a very bright and happy personality. Always interested to hear how things were going in my life. Conversations were always entertaining. She is loved. And now reunited in Heaven with the love of her life❤ Rest in Peace
Elizabeth Turpin
Friend
July 12, 2020
What I remember most is your mother's warm and life-loving laughter and beautiful smile. She will be missed by many. Greg, Todd, Kevin, Monica and family you have my deepest sympathy for your loss.
Susan Collier
Friend
July 12, 2020
Rest in peace Cynthia. Reunited in Heaven with your love ❤
Elizabeth Turpin
Friend
July 12, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Mary Kliza
Friend
