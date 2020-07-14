Cynthia C. Moats (nee Werner)

CHESTERTON, IN - Cynthia C. (nee Werner) Moats, age 77 passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1942 in Hammond, IN to the late Todd and Genevieve (nee Kozel) Werner. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by three sons, Gregory Moats of Port Townsend, WA, Todd (Judy) Moats of Westmont, IL, and Kevin (Anita) Moats of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Monica (James) Wolfe of Kingsport, TN; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine (Mike) Jacko of Chesterton, and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Moats and son, Robert Moats, Jr.

In lieu of flowers donation to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278 would be appreciated.

Masks will be required for all attendees and social distancing practices are encouraged.

Funeral services are Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Cremation will follow, with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will also be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. www.reesfuneralhomes.com