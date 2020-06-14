Cynthia "Cindy" Cunningham

GARY, IN - Cynthia "Cindy" Cunningham, age 77, of Gary, passed away June 9, 2020. She was a homemaker, loved to cook, entertain, and spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed.

Cindy was preceded in death by her husband Ron Cunningham; brother Ray Wilson. She is survived by her three children Ron Cunningham, Ken Cunningham, Shawn (Todd) Chamberlain; three grandchildren Jessica Sobocinski, Noah Sobocinski, and Selah Chamberlain; sister Deb Swanson; niece Amy (Tyler) Fetters.

A memorial service for Cindy will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com