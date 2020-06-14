Cynthia "Cindy" Cunningham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cynthia "Cindy" Cunningham

GARY, IN - Cynthia "Cindy" Cunningham, age 77, of Gary, passed away June 9, 2020. She was a homemaker, loved to cook, entertain, and spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed.

Cindy was preceded in death by her husband Ron Cunningham; brother Ray Wilson. She is survived by her three children Ron Cunningham, Ken Cunningham, Shawn (Todd) Chamberlain; three grandchildren Jessica Sobocinski, Noah Sobocinski, and Selah Chamberlain; sister Deb Swanson; niece Amy (Tyler) Fetters.

A memorial service for Cindy will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Service
04:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved