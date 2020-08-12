1/
Cynthia Elizabeth Hanson
1963 - 2020
Cynthia Elizabeth Hanson

VALPARAISO, IN - Cynthia Elizabeth Hanson, age 56 of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital. She was born December 18, 1963 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of John and Marcella (Hunsberger) Schaeffer and attended St. Paul Catholic Church. Cynthia was a graduate of the University of Florida and had worked as a computer consultant with various companies. She was very hard working, very innovative and highly regarded in her chosen profession. Cynthia cared deeply for her family, especially her son and wanted only the best for all of them.

She is survived by her father, John Schaeffer of Valparaiso; son, Gregory; three brothers: Mark, Chris and Gregory Schaeffer; and one sister, Karen Schaeffer.

Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso with Fr. Douglas Mayer officiating. Visitation will be from 10 -11 AM at the church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
