Cynthia "Bibs" Gajdik (nee Prasco)

HAMMOND, IN - Cynthia "Bibs" Gajdik (nee Prasco), lifetime resident of Hammond passed away at home on February 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter Michelle Wild-Gajdik (Corri), Ex husband Michael Gajdik (Mindy), her dog JoJo and furry grandkids Lucy, Orla and Colby. Preceded in death by her partner Fred Willison. She was a stay at home mom and got involved volunteering for the Girl Scouts. She eventually worked full time for the Girl Scouts as a program director and assisted in organizing and running several day camps. She touched the lives of countless children and many others.

There will not be any services per her wishes. Condolences can be sent to her daughter at: 4341 S. 300 E. LaPorte, IN 46350.