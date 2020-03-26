Cynthia Harris (nee Byfield)

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF KINGSTON JAMAICA Cynthia Harris (nee Byfield), age 75 of Lansing, IL passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Cynthia is survived by her loving children Gladstone Noel Henry of Plainfield, IL, Maxine Parker of Florida, and Robert Smith of New York. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Mary, Sophia and Christopher Henry, Jocelyn Parker, Ella and Maya Smith. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, fond sister of Evadnie Byfield-Sterling, Gertrude, Vincent, Alton, Aubrey and Charles Byfield. Cynthia is also survived by her son-in-law Jeffery and daughters-in-law Honorata and Jennifer, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Cynthia will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL beginning with a short visitation from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by a short prayer service at 10:00 AM. Cynthia will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Memorial donations may be made in Cynthia's name to the . Cynthia was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com