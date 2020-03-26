Cynthia (Byfield) Harris

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia (Byfield) Harris.
Service Information
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL
60438
(708)-474-0024
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
3010 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cynthia Harris (nee Byfield)

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF KINGSTON JAMAICA Cynthia Harris (nee Byfield), age 75 of Lansing, IL passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Cynthia is survived by her loving children Gladstone Noel Henry of Plainfield, IL, Maxine Parker of Florida, and Robert Smith of New York. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Mary, Sophia and Christopher Henry, Jocelyn Parker, Ella and Maya Smith. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, fond sister of Evadnie Byfield-Sterling, Gertrude, Vincent, Alton, Aubrey and Charles Byfield. Cynthia is also survived by her son-in-law Jeffery and daughters-in-law Honorata and Jennifer, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Cynthia will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL beginning with a short visitation from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by a short prayer service at 10:00 AM. Cynthia will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Memorial donations may be made in Cynthia's name to the . Cynthia was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in The Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.