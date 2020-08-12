Cynthia J. Lesczynski

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Cynthia J. Lesczynski, nee Rakich, age 64, of South Holland, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 10, 2020. Loving wife of Paul G. Lesczynski. Dearest sister of Dawn (Robert) Rodeck, and Danette Boros. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel Rakich and Jean DeAugustine

Visitation Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at Spirit of God Fellowship, 16350 State St. South Holland, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Restoration Ministries (253 E. 159th St. Harvey, IL 60426) greatly appreciated.

