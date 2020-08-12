1/
CYNTHIA J. LESCZYNSKI
1956 - 2020
Cynthia J. Lesczynski

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Cynthia J. Lesczynski, nee Rakich, age 64, of South Holland, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 10, 2020. Loving wife of Paul G. Lesczynski. Dearest sister of Dawn (Robert) Rodeck, and Danette Boros. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel Rakich and Jean DeAugustine

Visitation Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at Spirit of God Fellowship, 16350 State St. South Holland, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Restoration Ministries (253 E. 159th St. Harvey, IL 60426) greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to SMITS, DEYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Spirit of God Fellowship
AUG
13
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Spirit of God Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
1 entry
August 11, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
