Cynthia (Theodore) Kouremetis

SOUTH EASTON, MA - Cynthia (Theodore) Kouremetis, 71, of South Easton, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous fourteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved wife of Father Michael Kouremetis.

She was born on May 13, 1949, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late George and Artes Theodore.

Cyndy served faithfully as a Presvytera of the Greek Orthodox Church for over four decades. She held a deep love for the Lord and His Church, as well as for the various communities in which she served. For Cyndy, her family, her "Oikoyeveia", was everything. She will be remembered for her unconditional love of everyone she met, her beautiful smile and infectious laugh, her great sense of humor, and her wonderful cooking.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Father Michael, her loving children: Areti (Father George) Khitiri and Anthony (Sarah) Kouremetis, her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life, Catherine, Paul, and Andrew Khitiri, and Isabella and Mia Kouremetis, her beloved siblings Father John (Elaine) Theodore, Helen (Mark) Schillo, and Vicki (Joseph) Lukawski, as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton, Massachusetts on Sunday, June 28th, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with the Trisagion to be chanted at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will be celebrated the following day by His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston and will be assisted by the clergy of the Metropolis, on Monday, June 29th, at 10:00 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Brockton. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the parish's YouTube Channel: AnnunciationBrockton (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2mMbR459mTMaaEJ-CUoWQg), as well as on their Facebook page. Interment to follow at a later date at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Presvytera Cyndy's memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Iconography Fund- 457 Oak Street, Brockton, MA 02301. May her memory be eternal!

