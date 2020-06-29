Cynthia (Theodore) Kouremetis
Cynthia (Theodore) Kouremetis

SOUTH EASTON, MA - Cynthia (Theodore) Kouremetis, 71, of South Easton, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous fourteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved wife of Father Michael Kouremetis.

She was born on May 13, 1949, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late George and Artes Theodore.

Cyndy served faithfully as a Presvytera of the Greek Orthodox Church for over four decades. She held a deep love for the Lord and His Church, as well as for the various communities in which she served. For Cyndy, her family, her "Oikoyeveia", was everything. She will be remembered for her unconditional love of everyone she met, her beautiful smile and infectious laugh, her great sense of humor, and her wonderful cooking.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Father Michael, her loving children: Areti (Father George) Khitiri and Anthony (Sarah) Kouremetis, her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life, Catherine, Paul, and Andrew Khitiri, and Isabella and Mia Kouremetis, her beloved siblings Father John (Elaine) Theodore, Helen (Mark) Schillo, and Vicki (Joseph) Lukawski, as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak Street, Brockton, Massachusetts on Sunday, June 28th, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with the Trisagion to be chanted at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will be celebrated the following day by His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston and will be assisted by the clergy of the Metropolis, on Monday, June 29th, at 10:00 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Brockton. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the parish's YouTube Channel: AnnunciationBrockton (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2mMbR459mTMaaEJ-CUoWQg), as well as on their Facebook page. Interment to follow at a later date at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Presvytera Cyndy's memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Iconography Fund- 457 Oak Street, Brockton, MA 02301. May her memory be eternal!

For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
JUN
28
Service
06:30 PM
Trisagion
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
live-streamed on the parish's YouTube Channel, AnnunciationBrockton ( www.youtube.com/channel/UC2mMbR459mTMaaEJ-CUoWQg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 28, 2020
Rest In Peace Presbyteria. AIONIA H MNHMH. Deepest sympathy and our sincere condolences from the flock in your old Parish in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Eleni Fotes
June 27, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
