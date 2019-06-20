Cynthia M. Companiott (nee Marcinkovich)

HAMMOND, IN - Cynthia M. Companiott, age 78, of Hammond passed away peacefully at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

She is survived by her six children: George (Heather) Companiott, Chris (Nikki) Companiott, Michelle Companiott, Nicholas (Robin) Companiott, Shari (Ron) Heller, Susanne Companiott; eight grandchildren: Ryan Pineda, Amanda (Nicholas) Martinelli, Lauren Companiott, Carmel Companiott, Hannah Heller, Devin Heller, Dominic Companiott, Aidan Companiott; great grandson Lukas Martinelli; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Steven (Elizabeth) Marcinkovich; sister, Shirley (Ted) Tarnowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond with Father Stanley Dominic celebrant. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Private entombment at St. John Cemetery in Hammond.

Cynthia was a lifetime resident of Hammond. She was retired from the School City of Hammond, as a custodian after 30 years of service much of the time at Lee L. Caldwell Elementary. Cynthia was a longtime faithful member of St. Catherine of Siena Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, reading and looked forward to dinner and game days with her cherished friends. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and sister who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, IN at www.vnanwi.org/donate/. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.