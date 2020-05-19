Cynthia McAllister "Cindy" Bires
1949 - 2020
Cynthia "Cindy" McAllister Bires LAKE STATION, IN - Cynthia "Cindy" McAllister Bires, of Lake Station, passed away May 15, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1949 in Logansport, IN. Cindy retired from EJ@E/CN Railroad. She was proud of her service in FOE Ladies Auxiliary. Cindy loved her friends and family fiercely and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Bookless; father, Frank McAllister; brothers: James and Frank "Danny" McAllister. Cindy is survived by her husband, John G. Bires; son, Curtis D. Milam, II; daughter, Carrie (Gregory) Decker; grandson, Curtis Milam III; four great-grandchildren. Visitation for Cindy will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m., until the time of service at 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfunerals.com


Published in The Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
20
Service
07:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences to John, on the loss of his sweet Cindy and to her children, extended family and friends.
Wayne Monette
Friend
