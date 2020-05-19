Cynthia "Cindy" McAllister Bires LAKE STATION, IN - Cynthia "Cindy" McAllister Bires, of Lake Station, passed away May 15, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1949 in Logansport, IN. Cindy retired from EJ@E/CN Railroad. She was proud of her service in FOE Ladies Auxiliary. Cindy loved her friends and family fiercely and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Bookless; father, Frank McAllister; brothers: James and Frank "Danny" McAllister. Cindy is survived by her husband, John G. Bires; son, Curtis D. Milam, II; daughter, Carrie (Gregory) Decker; grandson, Curtis Milam III; four great-grandchildren. Visitation for Cindy will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m., until the time of service at 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfunerals.com
Published in The Times on May 19, 2020.