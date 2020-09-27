1/
Cynthia "Cindy" Olszanski
Cynthia "Cindy" Olszanski

HAMMOND, IN - Cynthia "Cindy" Olszanski, age 68, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She is survived by her brother, S. Michael (Sue) Olszanski; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Elizabeth; and sister, Mary Anne Lannon.

A private cremation was held.

Cindy was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a former employee of Standard Equipment in Hammond, and a lifelong member of St. Casimir Parish. Memorial contributions to the Northwest Indiana Food Bank would be appreciated.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.



Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 26, 2020
Cindy was a sweet and thoughtful friend; I will miss her never failing greeting cards and calls at every Holiday and Birthday. May God grant her Eternal Peace.
Rosemary Wojdyla
Friend
