Cynthia "Cindy" Olszanski

HAMMOND, IN - Cynthia "Cindy" Olszanski, age 68, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She is survived by her brother, S. Michael (Sue) Olszanski; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Elizabeth; and sister, Mary Anne Lannon.

A private cremation was held.

Cindy was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a former employee of Standard Equipment in Hammond, and a lifelong member of St. Casimir Parish. Memorial contributions to the Northwest Indiana Food Bank would be appreciated.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.