Cynthia S. Pramuk
1957 - 2020
Cynthia S. Pramuk

VALPARAISO, IN - Cynthia S. Pramuk, 63 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born July 3, 1957 in San Antonio, TX to Joseph and Mary Chamberlain. Cindy attended New Braunfels High School and made her career working for the School City of Hammond for over 20 years. She was a member of the Hessville Women's Soccer Team for many years, and also enjoyed playing volleyball. Cindy was a talented crafter and perfected each new crafting hobby she picked up. She will be remembered for her selfless nature, strong willed character, and her caring heart. Cindy put family first, and was always there to help others in need. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children: Chad (Kim) Ritter of Schererville, Dana (Joey) Carothers of Valparaiso; step-children: Courtenay (Andrea) Pramuk, Jordan (Samantha) Pramuk, Rheannan (David) Denham; and step daughter in law, Cristina Pramuk; grandchildren: Haylee, Austin, Joseph, Lillian, Madalyn, Natalia, Anthony, Addison, Asher; siblings: Joseph Duffek, Ann "Lover" Wesolick, Ida (Randall) Grove; and many loving nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel Ritter; husband, Michael Pramuk; former husband, Gregory Ritter; and step-son, Nathaniel Pramuk.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wildlife Center of Texas.



Published in The Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
September 7, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Cindy's family. She fought a hard battle with such courage and grace. She was not only my Aunt, she was also a friend. She will truly be missed and may she rest in peace. God Bless you and he guide you each step in the days ahead.
William Hirschfelder
Family
September 7, 2020
She loved her family very much. She helped everyone she could. Cindy was fun loving and enjoyed her family immensely. We always had great fun at family gatherings and cruises. Joe and I had such a splendid time when we went to her home and visited with her children and eating out. We are certainly going to miss our little Angel, although we know she will be watching over all of us. RIP Sweety we love you to the moon and back.
Shirley Batts/Joe Duffek
Family
September 7, 2020
Going miss you u Sis and I’am glad we got to spend time together at the Hospital and On the cruise loved you very much now you in know pain in with Dorothy and all the Family
Joseph Duffek
Brother
