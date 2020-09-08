Cynthia S. Pramuk

VALPARAISO, IN - Cynthia S. Pramuk, 63 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born July 3, 1957 in San Antonio, TX to Joseph and Mary Chamberlain. Cindy attended New Braunfels High School and made her career working for the School City of Hammond for over 20 years. She was a member of the Hessville Women's Soccer Team for many years, and also enjoyed playing volleyball. Cindy was a talented crafter and perfected each new crafting hobby she picked up. She will be remembered for her selfless nature, strong willed character, and her caring heart. Cindy put family first, and was always there to help others in need. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children: Chad (Kim) Ritter of Schererville, Dana (Joey) Carothers of Valparaiso; step-children: Courtenay (Andrea) Pramuk, Jordan (Samantha) Pramuk, Rheannan (David) Denham; and step daughter in law, Cristina Pramuk; grandchildren: Haylee, Austin, Joseph, Lillian, Madalyn, Natalia, Anthony, Addison, Asher; siblings: Joseph Duffek, Ann "Lover" Wesolick, Ida (Randall) Grove; and many loving nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel Ritter; husband, Michael Pramuk; former husband, Gregory Ritter; and step-son, Nathaniel Pramuk.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wildlife Center of Texas.