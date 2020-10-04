1/
Cynthia Sue Sanders
1952 - 2020
Cynthia Sue Sanders

KOUTS, IN - Cynthia Sue Sanders, 68 of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born June 14, 1952 in Valparaiso to Arthur and Theresa (Krauziewicz) Tuesburg. Cindy graduated from Purdue University and made her career as a Sales Associate at Kohl's in Valparaiso for over 25 years. She was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts. Cindy loved her dogs, and enjoyed supporting Purdue sports. She was a devoted wife to her beloved husband, Bobbie, who was her one true love in life.

In 1976, Cindy married Bobbie Wilbert Sanders, who preceded her in death in 1988. She is survived by her nephews: Andrew (Roxanne) Tuesburg of Portage, Arthur (Julie) Tuesburg of Wheeler; great nephews: Michael, Alex, Abrham, Bryce; and great niece, Halie. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers: Arthur Bruce Tuesburg and Brian Tuesburg.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or the Lion's Club of Kouts. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.



Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kosanke Funeral Home
105 East Indiana Avenue
Kouts, IN 46437
(219) 766-2224
