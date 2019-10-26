Cynthia Swanson (nee Bochenek)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Cynthia Swanson, age 69, late of Hegewisch, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Loving sister of Chris (Corey) Surrett and Darlene (David) Szczesniak. Cherished aunt of Steve, Jennifer (Mike), Heather and Brad. Proud great aunt of Brixton, MJ, Preston, Weston and Ava. Caring honorary sister of Sharon (Bob). Dear best friend of Cookie. Kind cousin of many. Preceded in death by parents: Steve and Mildred Bochenek, loving boyfriend Rick Barclay and great niece Madeleigh Surrett. Cynthia was a proud member of the Elks Club, Women's Auxiliary Southshore Post, AMVETS #43 and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. She was also an avid Cubs fan and loved her cats.

Visitation 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 with a 3:00 p.m. Elks Club Service and a 6:00 p.m. Chapel Service. Interment Private. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com