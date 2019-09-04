Cyril Joseph "Cy" Yaggi, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - Cyril Joseph "Cy" Yaggi, Jr., 84, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born April 17, 1935 in McKees Rocks, PA to Cyril, Sr. and Josephine Yaggi and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from Duquesne University. He was very creative and worked as a chemist where he developed many formulations that are still being used in adhesives, paints, coatings, inks, tires, industrial rubber products, plastics, fuels and lubricants. He was granted several patents during his 45 year career and retired from Neville Chemical and Ferro Corporation. In 1983 he moved to Hammond where he met his partner and best friend of 36 years, Mary "Cookie" Tolin. They traveled extensively and Cy loved dining in his favorite restaurants with 'His' Mary. He was an avid story teller and especially enjoyed to talk about his days "back in Pittsburgh". He loved reading, dogs, fishing, Notre Dame Football and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cy is survived by Mary "Cookie" Tolin and her children, David (Judy) of Torrance, CA, Mary Lynn (Brad) Subrin of Indianapolis, IN, Rick (Caryn) of Chagrin Falls, OH and Michael of Hammond, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta and his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to gather at the church from 9:00am. Memorials in Cy's name may be made to the Duquesne Fund (Duquesne University, University Advancement, 4th floor Administration Building, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15282 or by contacting 1-412-396-6040). Arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St.,Whiting, IN 46394 www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400.