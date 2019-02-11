Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Czeslawa Amelia Kaminski.

Czeslawa Amelia Kaminski

CROWN POINT, IN - Czeslawa Amelia Kaminski, 93 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born August 1, 1925 in Menchinka, Poland. Czeslawa was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

In July of 1948 in Zolder, Belgium, Czeslawa married Kazimierz Kaminski who survives along with their children, Donna (James) Epler, Eva (Kenneth) Marrs, and Mary (Gary) Pause; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sister, Donna Nadolski; and nephews, John, Rich, and Anthony. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruno and Mary Bryl; sister, Camilla Tabor; brothers-in-law, Antone Tabor and Ted Nadolski; and her niece, Sylvia Seben.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 13th at 10:00 AM directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Calumet.