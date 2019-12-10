Daisy M. Masterson

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Daisy M. Masterson

HOBART, IN - Daisy M. Masterson, age 93 of Hobart, passed away December 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband James; son James; brothers Danny, Ernie and Kenny Orr. Daisy is survived by her daughter Sue (Jim) Sailors; grandchildren Jacki Masterson, Valerie (Scott) Semper, Tricia (Jon) Gluth, John (Jen) Masterson, Jim (Michelle) Masterson, and Tim (Mandy) Rhoades; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Private entombment at Graceland Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Dec. 10, 2019
