Daisy M. Masterson

HOBART, IN - Daisy M. Masterson, age 93 of Hobart, passed away December 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband James; son James; brothers Danny, Ernie and Kenny Orr. Daisy is survived by her daughter Sue (Jim) Sailors; grandchildren Jacki Masterson, Valerie (Scott) Semper, Tricia (Jon) Gluth, John (Jen) Masterson, Jim (Michelle) Masterson, and Tim (Mandy) Rhoades; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Private entombment at Graceland Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com