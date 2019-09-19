Dale A. (Bruno) Yarvis (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Hobart Kingdom Hall
2727 Cleveland Ave
Hobart, IN
Obituary
Dale (Bruno) A. Yarvis

PORTAGE, IN - Dale (Bruno) A. Yarvis passed away September 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 12 years Clarissa (Clare) Yarvis, one son Jesse Yarvis (Kelly), three step children, and several step grandchildren.

Dale was a brick Mason for most of his life and a friend to many people. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 21 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Hobart Kingdom Hall, located at 2727 Cleveland Ave., Hobart IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations for expenses would be appreciated.
Published in The Times on Sept. 19, 2019
