Dale Fadely

PORTAGE, IN - Dale Fadely, age 87, of Portage, IN passed away on March 20, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1932 to Merritt and Mary (Copeland) Fadely in New Castle, IN. He attended school at Chrysler High School and Purdue University. Dale worked as a teacher for Portage Township Schools.

Dale was a Scoutmaster for troop 150, Portage's first Park Superintendent, taught for Portage School System for 37 years and also taught at Purdue Calumet for 10 years. Dale volunteered for DNR at Indiana Dunes State Park and gave walking tours. He was a founding member of Robbinhurst Golf Course as well as a founding member of Portage Garden Club. He was in the Rose Society of Porter County and a judge at Porter County Fair and Indiana State Fair for Science. He enjoyed coaching and coached most sports, both boys and girls. He served in the US Army in France and was a member of Member of American Legion Post #260 of Portage.

Dale is survived by his sons, James (Elaine) Fadely, Dennis (Sharon) Fadely, David (Cynthia) Fadely, Richard (Amy) Fadely, brothers, Jack (Marge) Fadely, Robert (Mary Lou) Fadely, Edson (Cricket) Fadely and sister, Joyce (Gary) Dillion. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife, Doris. Doris passed away two days before Dale. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Malcolm.

Private family services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Burial will take place alongside his wife at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. Services handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOMES, Portage, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.