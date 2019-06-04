Dan Allan Burge (1942 - 2019)
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Dan Allan Burge

VALPARAISO, IN - Dan Allan Burge, 76, of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1942 in Wheeler, to Cecil and Dorothy (Peabody) Burge. Dan was a Fireman for Valparaiso Fire Department Station #1. He was a member of the Brown County Boys and the Porter County Saddle Club.

On December 2, 1967 Dan married Bridget (Cernevski) who survives him. Also surviving is his son, Douglas (Brittany) Burge, grandson Colin Burge, and sister Ruth Ann (Robert) Haggerty. Dan is preceded in death by his parents and brothers James and Jack.

Visitation for Dan will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 3:00 PM- 7:00PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. A funeral service will be held on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Pastor Erik Bernth officiating. Burial will be held at Mosier Cemetery.
Published in The Times on June 4, 2019
