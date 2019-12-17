Dan D. Oury

VALPARAISO, IN - Dan D. Oury, 83 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born December 12, 1936 in Peru, IN to Clarence and Ethel (Evard) Oury. Dan graduated with a Botany degree from Hanover College where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and earned his master's degree from Indiana University. He taught at Hobart, River Forest, and Michigan City Schools. While teaching, he was a tennis coach and had a lifelong license to teach driver's ed. Dan was a member of the Valparaiso Mennonite Church and past president of the Optimist Club. He loved to sing, play games, eat frozen custard, and take hikes. Dan will be remembered for his faith, humor, and his favorite mints that he always had ready to share with friends and strangers alike.

On April 6, 1963, Dan married Joyce Birky who survives along with their children, Amber (John) Klumpe, Tim (Charleen) Oury, Jill (Dan) Daupert, and Craig Oury; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Phyllis Mast and Glenn Oury. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stanley.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., with a Funeral Service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Valparaiso Mennonite Church, 1305 Silhavy Rd., Valparaiso. A private burial will take place at Hopewell Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valparaiso Mennonite Church.