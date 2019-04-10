Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana K. Atkins.

Dana K. Atkins

GRIFFITH, IN - Dana K. Atkins age 68 of Griffith passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019.

She is survived by her Husband of 49 years, Larry; children, Larry W. (Jennifer) Atkins and Rebecca Atkins; grandchildren, Amber, Hailee, and Faith; brother, Dwight Murdock; sister's-in-law, Judy Murdock and Donna (Jerry) DeCamp; nephew, Tim Murdock; nieces, Michelle Clardy and Kari Sinard.

Preceded in death by her parents Warren and Helen Murdock, and by her brother Dave.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Dana was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a kind heart and was a friend to anyone she would meet.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe Street, Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.